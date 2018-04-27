Scientists have identified 44 genes associated with major depression in a large study involving more than 135,000 people.

They said the genomic variants, or “loci”, have a statistically significant association with the condition and found the genetic basis of the condition overlaps with other psychiatric disorders such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

More interestingly researchers discovered depression is also linked to genes for obesity and multiple measures of sleep quality, including daytime sleepiness, insomnia and tiredness.

Professor Patrick Sullivan, from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, hailed the research a “game-changer” and said the findings could help inform better depression treatments in the future.