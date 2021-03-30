George Floyd: Eyewitness In Derek Chauvin Trial Says He 'Witnessed A Murder'

A Minnesota man has testified in court that he immediately called 911 after witnessing George Floyd’s arrest in May 2020 because he believed that he had “witnessed a murder” by police.

Donald Williams, 33, said on Tuesday during the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering Floyd, that he felt “very lost” and unsure what to do after Floyd’s arrest.

“I did call the police on the police,” Williams testified. “Because I believed I witnessed a murder.”

The prosecution, led by Minnesota assistant attorney general Matthew Frank, then played a recording of the Williams’ 911 call that night. Williams can be heard on the call telling the dispatcher that Chauvin “just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest”.

“The man stopped breathing,” Williams said during the 911 call, referring to Floyd. “He was already in handcuffs.”

In the courtroom, Chauvin could be seen taking notes on a legal pad as he listened to a recording of the call, while Williams dabbed tears with a tissue.

“I just felt like that was the right thing to do,” Williams testified of his 911 call that night. “I didn’t know what else to do.”

In widely circulated bystander video of Floyd’s arrest, Williams can be heard repeatedly calling Chauvin “a bum” and warning that Floyd was in distress.