Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/HuffPost; Photo: Getty Images

Opening statements in the high-profile trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck as he lay dying in May 2020, are set to begin on Monday. Chauvin, 45, is charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts. Video recorded by a bystander and viewed millions of times across the world showed Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, crying out for help as Chauvin, who is white, and two other police officers pinned him to the ground. Floyd’s killing sparked global protests against police brutality and racism and led to a reckoning against racial injustice. Here’s what else you need to know as Chauvin’s trial unfolds. How George Floyd Died On May 25, 2020, the Monday of Memorial Day weekend, two Minneapolis police officers – Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane – responded to a call shortly after 8pm about a man trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner market, according to a criminal complaint filed by the state of Minnesota. The suspect, Floyd, was sitting in a parked car near the store with two other passengers when Kueng and Lane arrived, according to the complaint. After Lane began speaking to Floyd, the officer pointed his gun at Floyd’s open window. He then pulled Floyd out of the car and handcuffed him. Floyd “actively resisted” being handcuffed, according to the complaint. Read the full criminal complaint against Chauvin here. Once handcuffed, Floyd was “compliant,” following Lane’s directions and engaging in a short conversation with the officer, the complaint stated. At 8:14pm, as Lane and Kueng attempted to walk Floyd to their patrol car, Floyd “stiffened up, fell to the ground and told the officers he was claustrophobic.” Two more officers – Chauvin and Tou Thao – arrived about that time. They joined the other officers in trying to get Floyd into the backseat of the patrol car, but Floyd was not cooperating, according to the complaint. Floyd “began saying and repeating that he could not breathe.” At 8:19pm, Chauvin pulled Floyd to the ground and placed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while Kueng held Floyd’s back, Lane held Floyd’s legs and Thao stood watch, the complaint stated. Floyd, while handcuffed and pinned face-down to the ground, stated multiple times that he couldn’t breathe and repeatedly said “mama” and “please,” according to the complaint. At one point, Floyd can be heard on a bystander’s video stating that he was “about to die.” Bystanders can be heard in the cellphone video telling officers that they’re killing Floyd and pleading with them to help him.

KEREM YUCEL via Getty Images George Floyd's family, including brother Philonise Floyd (2nd L), and Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump (R) visit a memorial on March 12 at the site where George Floyd died in Minneapolis.

By 8:25pm, Floyd had stopped moving and, moments later, ceased breathing, the complaint stated. Kueng checked Floyd’s wrist for a pulse but “couldn’t find one.” Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck until 8:27pm. Floyd was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:25pm. after first responders and doctors tried to revive him for nearly an hour. Chauvin and the other three officers were fired the next day. Two autopsies – one conducted by county officials and the other commissioned by Floyd’s family – separately classified Floyd’s death as a homicide. However, the autopsy reports, which were both released last June, differed on the exact cause of death. The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said in its report that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.” Michael Baden and Allecia Wilson, the doctors who conducted the independent autopsy, said Floyd died of mechanical asphyxia. The charges On May 29, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison filed a tougher second-degree murder charge against Chauvin on June 3. Under Minnesota law, a person can be charged with second-degree murder if they intentionally killed someone without premeditation or unintentionally killed someone while committing certain other offences. A person can be charged with third-degree murder if they unintentionally cause “the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” Hennepin County district judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over Chauvin’s trial, dropped the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin in October. He ruled that such a charge under Minnesota law would require proof that Chauvin’s conduct was “eminently dangerous to others,” not just Floyd. But Cahill reinstated the charge on March 11 after a court ruled that he should have followed the precedent set by the conviction of former officer Mohamed Noor, who fatally shot Justine Damond in 2017. Lane, Kueng and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. They have each pleaded not guilty to the charges and are scheduled to be tried together beginning in August. The three officers were released on separate $750,000 (£542,000) bonds weeks after Floyd’s death. Chauvin was released from jail in October on a $1 million (£723,000) bond, reigniting protests across Minneapolis. Trial Begins Jury selection for Chauvin’s trial began March 9 and lasted roughly two weeks before wrapping up on Tuesday. Of the 15 jurors seated, two are alternates and one is an extra alternate. Cahill is expected to dismiss the extra alternate Monday if none of the other jurors drops out before then. Because of Covid-19 precautions, Cahill is allowing only a limited number of people inside the courtroom, including just two journalists each day. However, in a rare move, the trial will be broadcast live. The jurors’ faces will not be broadcast and their identities will not be released during the trial. They will be referred to only by their juror numbers. Cahill, as well as members of the prosecution and defence teams, questioned the prospective jurors about a range of topics, focusing mostly on their backgrounds, their feelings about the trial and their stances on Black Lives Matter, the criminal justice system and police generally.

Stephen Maturen via Getty Images People march near the Minnesota State Capitol to honour George Floyd on March 19 in St. Paul, Minnesota.