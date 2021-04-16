Derek Chauvin Trial: 4 Major Takeaways From The Final Week Of Testimony

The final week of testimony in the high-profile trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death last May of George Floyd, wrapped up Thursday as tensions in the city swelled.

Chauvin has been charged with second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Floyd, a Black man, died as Chauvin held him facedown on the street with his knee pressed into his neck for nearly 10 minutes. If convicted of second-degree murder ― the most serious charge ― Chauvin, who is white, faces up to 40 years in prison but would most likely get 11 to 15 years behind bars.

The state of Minnesota’s prosecution of Chauvin, led by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, called nearly 40 witnesses, including eyewitnesses to the fatal arrest and medical experts, over 12 days of testimony that ended Monday. The defence called six witnesses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“From the defence point of view, all they need to do is establish a reasonable doubt,” LeRoy Pernell, a professor at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s College of Law, told HuffPost. “That’s one of the reasons why you see such an imbalanced number of witnesses, is that the prosecution — knowing that — wants to make sure that there’s no reasonable doubt as to the key facts.”

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Monday. The jury will then try to reach a unanimous agreement on each count.

“To say that the whole nation and maybe the world is watching this case is a gross understatement,” Pernell said.

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s proceedings:

The trial wrapped up while anger at another police killing in the area began to fester.

The trial entered its third and final week of testimony Monday amid outrage over the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center a day earlier.

Kim Potter, a white Brooklyn Center police officer, fatally shot Wright, a Black driver, in the chest during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center’s police chief said Potter meant to use her Taser but accidentally fired her gun at Wright. Both Potter and the police chief resigned Tuesday.

The killing prompted protests around the city, with law enforcement officers in Brooklyn Center using tear gas and flash-bang grenades to clear the crowds, intensifying the nation’s anxiety amid the nearby Chauvin trial.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Minneapolis trial, denied a request from the defence on Monday to sequester the jury following Wright’s death, stating the cases were “totally” separate.

Pernell told HuffPost there was a “very good” chance that members of the jury would become aware of Wright’s death. But he expected Cahill would instruct the jury not to allow that knowledge to play a role in their deliberations.

On Tuesday, the families of Floyd and Wright gathered outside the Minneapolis courthouse to demand justice for their slain loved ones and for other Black people killed by police.

“When is enough enough?” Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams said during the emotional rally. “At some point, we need better policing. At some point, we need officers to be held accountable, charged and convicted. Just because you are the law doesn’t mean you’re above the law.”

Floyd’s brother and two experts helped the prosecution round out their case.

The prosecution called its final three witnesses on Monday, including two experts retained by the state whose statements appeared to undermine several of the defence’s key arguments.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, has contended that Floyd’s death was the result of several factors, including heart disease and the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

Dr Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist, testified Monday that he found no evidence to suggest Floyd died of a “primary cardiac event,” such as a heart attack, or from a drug overdose.

“Every indicator is that Mr Floyd had actually an exceptionally strong heart,” said Rich, who attributed Floyd’s death to cardiac arrest due to asphyxia caused by Chauvin’s actions.