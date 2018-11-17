Two Lost Derbyshire Villages Have Been Revealed By Low Water Levels At Ladybower Reservoir

PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images The pump house from Derwent village, flooded to create the reservoir in 1943.

Two abandoned villages deliberately flooded in 1943 to make way for the Ladybower reservoir have been revealed by low water levels.

Derwent and Ashopton, in Derbyshire, were sacrificed to serve the needs of Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester.

A church, village hall and a manor house were among the many buildings lost.