Detectives have released disturbing CCTV footage of the moment two men attacked a man during a night out in central London, resulting in his death six months later.

Desmond O’Beirne, 51, was approached from behind as he walked through Trafalgar Square in central London at 12.25am on Saturday, June 3 last year - less than 24 hours before the London Bridge terror attack.

Police are offering a reward of £20,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder outside the National Portrait Gallery.

Paramedics attended the scene and the victim, who sustained a traumatic brain injury, was taken to hospital.

His injuries left him in a vegetative state and he died six months later on Wednesday, 20 December.

The victim’s sister, Vivienne Folan, said: “My brother Desmond was hard working and larger than life. He was on a night out in Trafalgar Square when he was brutally and viciously attacked by two cowards who then calmly walked away and left him for dead.

“As a direct result of this attack he suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left in a vegetative state. Desmond’s life was ended far too soon and our family is left devastated by his loss.”

Folan said she thought the London Bridge and Borough Market attack, less than 24 hours later, could help witnesses remember where they were that evening.

“I am trying to get justice for Desmond, his two attackers were very distinctive and part of a larger group. I hope that witnesses and those from that group who did not know how serious the attack was will now come forward,“ she added.