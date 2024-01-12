No Big Deal But Destiny's Child Just Performed Together For The First Time In 6 Years

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé performing together in 2014 Getty Images via Getty Images

Is it just us, or is something going on with Destiny’s Child?

Towards the end of last year, the singers got everyone talking when it was revealed that all five former members of the group had met for the first time when they attended Beyoncé’s hit Renaissance tour.

As if that wasn’t enough, they then posed for their first ever photo together as a five-piece after all attending the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film.

Well, as if all that wasn’t enough, Kelly Rowland has revealed that she, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams recently performed together for the first time in six years.

On Thursday afternoon, Kelly posted pictures from her husband Tim Weatherspoon’s 50th birthday event on Instagram, which included photos of herself, Beyoncé and Michelle holding microphones after an apparent musical performance.

Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland performing at Coachella in 2018 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Destiny’s Child went their separate ways in 2006, but have since come together on a number of occasions, including Beyoncé’s first Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and the Michelle solo track Say Yes, on which both Bey and Kelly featured.

The trio last performed together during Beyoncé’s show-stopping Coachella headlining set, where they sang Lose My Breath and Say My Name.

Destiny’s Child originated as a quartet, with Michelle Williams stepping in when LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson departed the group after the release of their 1999 album The Writing’s On The Wall.

Destiny's Child pictured in 1998 Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images

Michelle initially joined alongside another singer, Farrah Franklin, though she departed after just six months.

During their time together, Destiny’s Child topped the UK singles chart twice with the hits Survivor and Independent Women Part 1, which appeared on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.