First Trailer Released For Amy Winehouse Biopic Back To Black – And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts

The first trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black has released – and immediately people have a lot of opinions about it.
On Thursday morning, a one-minute teaser for the new film was shared online, depicting key moments in Amy’s life and career, including her relationship with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, her iconic win at the 2008 Grammys and even getting some of her famous tattoos.
However, it’s fair to say the response to the newly-released footage has been mixed.
Some have taken issue with specific parts of the trailer, while others have cast doubt on its quality and questioned the need for a biopic about a star whose life story is already as well-documented as Amy’s…
That being said, many fans have said they’re happy to give Back To Black a chance…
And then, of course, there are those who hold both opinions at once…
Back To Black stars Industry actor Marisa Abela in the lead role of Amy Winehouse, with Sam Taylor-Johnson, who previously helmed the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and the first Fifty Shades Of Grey movie, on directing duties.
Among the supporting cast are Bafta winner Jack O’Connell as Amy’s former husband Blake Fielder-Civil and The Crown’s Lesley Manville as her late grandmother Cynthia.
Eddie Marslan is set to portray Mitch Winehouse, the singer’s father, and Juliet Cowan will play her mother, Janis.
Back To Black has received the backing of Amy Winehouse’s estate, who were previously critical of the 2015 documentary about the Grammy winner’s life, Amy, which landed Best Documentary Feature at the following year’s Oscars.
The film is slated for release in the UK on 12 April.