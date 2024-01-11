First Trailer Released For Amy Winehouse Biopic Back To Black – And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts

The first trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black has released – and immediately people have a lot of opinions about it.

On Thursday morning, a one-minute teaser for the new film was shared online, depicting key moments in Amy’s life and career, including her relationship with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, her iconic win at the 2008 Grammys and even getting some of her famous tattoos.

However, it’s fair to say the response to the newly-released footage has been mixed.

Some have taken issue with specific parts of the trailer, while others have cast doubt on its quality and questioned the need for a biopic about a star whose life story is already as well-documented as Amy’s…

I really don’t know how to feel about this. We should love and protect Amy’s memory. She was a wonderful girl and she didn’t deserve anything the media put her through while she was struggling with addiction. I’m not sure if a biopic is right thing. https://t.co/06Q9lv0e4i — leoni horton (@inoelshikari) January 11, 2024

I’m not sure about this one, gorge https://t.co/RIt1TVska9 — Michael Lee Richardson 🦡 (@HRFMichael) January 11, 2024

RIP Amy Winehouse you would have hated this https://t.co/YwCqTFaEo7 — Eleanor Tindall (@eleanortindall_) January 11, 2024

they can’t be serious lol https://t.co/T3MSCkDT4y — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) January 11, 2024

No shade but this looks like a straight to Channel 5 release https://t.co/lt9VyyHhn7 — ada enechi (@adaenechi) January 11, 2024

This is too soon & feels rushed.The trailer looks like its focusing and relying too much on iconic moments of Amy which we all treasure & watch to this day. We don’t need a biopic of Amy Winehouse yet, because we all lived through her career highs & lows. Stop profiting from her! https://t.co/qJwGSxI0qz — bally singh (@putasinghonit) January 11, 2024

y i k e s https://t.co/6CKSNXM8Wp — Kate Solomon (@katiesol) January 11, 2024

That’s just not how amy spoke! This is horrible! https://t.co/kzprR3PHbm — OnlyPlans (@desibrownie) January 11, 2024

I’m sorry but AMY came out in 2015 and did exactly what this film is trying to do but better.



This is a big boot for me, I can tell they won’t do Amy any justice… so what’s the point!! https://t.co/2md7sQOJa2 — Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) January 11, 2024

should’ve left my girl alone https://t.co/nRdeTCK54z — raven ♡ (@ravenlsilva) January 11, 2024

ready to make hating this film my personality for a bit https://t.co/4mxTKYfr8W — C. (@cstsher) January 11, 2024

That being said, many fans have said they’re happy to give Back To Black a chance…

Genuinely a movie im looking forward to, I truly hope they do amy justice lord knows she deserves it.❤️ https://t.co/h9i9g9hA2Y — IchigoAudios - Va/Asmr Youtuber🍓 (@ichigoaudios) January 11, 2024

the way she was such a once in a lifetime artist im seated down https://t.co/g1Al3mReNT — 𝕯 🗝️ (@hawtterthanhell) January 11, 2024

I'm watching this 😭♥️♥️ — Shutup (@MMckong) January 11, 2024

Looks good, Amy voice was amazing and such a shame we lost her so soon 😢 — 💙🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂💙 (@NellyBelle3379) January 11, 2024

i’m sorry for the person i’ll become when this gets released https://t.co/0KunBxmwqQ — sam…💋 (@idundodrugsss) January 11, 2024

This got me really emotional. The actress got that rawness that Amy is known for https://t.co/YiirwsQThT — Adekunle (@FierceJersey) January 11, 2024

i’m very excited 😜 — Felipe. (@feanjods) January 11, 2024

I was a hater at first but this looks quite good. Great casting! — Christel M (@ChrisMulongoy) January 11, 2024

And then, of course, there are those who hold both opinions at once…

this is going to be the worst thing ever. I’m seated https://t.co/e2HRk18o2x — ed (@erar97) January 11, 2024

Back To Black stars Industry actor Marisa Abela in the lead role of Amy Winehouse, with Sam Taylor-Johnson, who previously helmed the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and the first Fifty Shades Of Grey movie, on directing duties.

Among the supporting cast are Bafta winner Jack O’Connell as Amy’s former husband Blake Fielder-Civil and The Crown’s Lesley Manville as her late grandmother Cynthia.

Eddie Marslan is set to portray Mitch Winehouse, the singer’s father, and Juliet Cowan will play her mother, Janis.

Back To Black has received the backing of Amy Winehouse’s estate, who were previously critical of the 2015 documentary about the Grammy winner’s life, Amy, which landed Best Documentary Feature at the following year’s Oscars.

