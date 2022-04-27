Hispanolistic via Getty Images

Households in the UK can save an average of £147 per year by switching off ‘vampire devices’. Vampire devices are electronics that drain a large amount of power even when they’re on standby, costing you money.

Households are spending £2.2bn annually by leaving vampire devices on standby, British Gas research found. This equates to £147 a year for the average UK household, which is the same as two month’s electricity charges.

Most British households will now pay £1,971 for gas and electricity as energy prices have risen by 54%. Energy UK deputy director Dhara Vyas told BBC News that more bills could be set to rise.

She said: “We’re seeing really high price rises at the minute. We don’t know yet for sure, because global gas prices continue to be volatile. Some estimates do say that we’re looking at bills of up to £3,000 this winter.”

Devices only need to be plugged in a wall for them to be draining power. Smart speakers, laptops and internet routers all cost to keep plugged in.

It costs £24.61 per year to keep your television on standby, research found. With an additional £23.10 for a set-top box, from TV providers like Sky or Virgin Media.

Leaving a games console on standby can work out an average of £12.17, whilst computers could cost around £11.22

Other devices include:

Microwave: £16.37

Shower: £9.80

Washing machine: £4.73

Printer: £3.81

Phone charger: £1.26

“There are smart plugs you can buy which will let you check everything is turned off from your phone,” British Gas energy expert Marc Robson says.

“At night, or when not in use, try switching off devices at the mains rather than switching to standby, as even the standby light on a television uses energy. Try not to overcharge your mobile phone and laptop unnecessarily.