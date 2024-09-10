Noticing This 1 Thing At Night Could Be A Symptom Of Diabetes

puttapon via Getty Images

Diabetes UK estimates that around 1.2 million people in the UK are living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.

That’s a little tough to hear, especially considering that type 2 diabetes ― which accounts for 90% of diabetes cases ― benefits greatly from intervention, especially early on.

Advertisement

Researchers from the universities of Oxford and Edinburgh found that “early intensive blood glucose control with insulin injections or sulfonylurea tablets led to 10% fewer deaths, 17% fewer heart attacks and 26% fewer diabetic complications such as kidney failure and vision loss”. Early intervention with etformin led to 31% fewer heart attacks and 20% fewer deaths.

But the NHS says: “Many people have type 2 diabetes for years without realising because the early symptoms tend to be general, or there are no symptoms at all.”

However, one symptom can reveal itself at night but may be overlooked.

Getting up a lot at night can be a sign of diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is associated with high blood sugar, which Diabetes UK says can disrupt your sleep.

One reason why high blood sugar (hyperglycaemia) can keep you up is that it makes you need to pee more at night (nocturia).

“When blood sugar levels are high, it can increase the number of times you go to the toilet, which can interrupt your sleep,” Diabetes UK says.

Advertisement

The NHS agrees that type 2 diabetes is associated with “peeing more than usual”, meaning you’ll take more regular trips to the loo in the daytime too.

That’s not the only way type 2 diabetes can affect your sleep, though.

Diabetes UK says: “High blood sugar levels can also cause symptoms such as feeling thirstier and having a headache [which] might make it harder to get straight back to sleep.”

What are the other signs of type 2 diabetes?

Per the NHS, other symptoms include:

peeing more than usual

feeling thirsty all the time

feeling very tired

losing weight without trying to

itching around your penis or vagina, or repeatedly getting thrush

cuts or wounds taking longer to heal

blurred vision

Different people face different diabetes risks. Find yours with Diabetes UK’s Know Your Risk test. If you’re at a higher risk of developing diabetes, you may want to keep a closer eye on your blood sugar than others.

If you have any symptoms of type 2 diabetes and/or have a higher risk of developing the condition, visit your GP at once, the NHS says.

Advertisement