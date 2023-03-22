Dick Van Dyke Involved In Car Accident In California: Report

Dick Van Dyke pictured in 2019 Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke was involved in a car accident last week, TMZ has reported.

According to the US outlet’s “law enforcement sources”, police officers were called to the scene in Malibu, California on Wednesday 15 March, after the Mary Poppins star lost control of the vehicle due to the wet conditions on the road and crashed his car into a gate.

TMZ has claimed the 97-year-old screen legend was treated by paramedics at the scene, where he “managed to avoid serious injury” but suffered a bloodied nose and a possible concussion.

However, he declined to go to hospital, and was then driven home from the accident, according to reports.

HuffPost UK has contacted Dick Van Dyke’s representatives for comment.

Dick at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021 Paul Morigi via Getty Images

Dick is best known for his leading role in the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, as well as family films like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and, more recently, the Night At The Museum film series.

In 2018, he also made a cameo appearance in the Disney sequel Mary Poppins Returns, and later voiced a character in the Jim Carrey sitcom Kidding.

Last month, Dick made headlines when he was unveiled as one of the performers on the US version of The Masked Singer.

He performed a rendition of the standard When You’re Smiling in character as Gnome, and after his unmasking, led the studio in a version of the Mary Poppins favourite Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dick admitted he’d not actually seen the show before agreeing to take part.