Dick Van Dyke Reveals Alarming Detail Following His Car Crash

Dick Van Dyke at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. Paul Morigi via Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke revealed he had stitches on his mouth from a car wreck earlier this month – and indicated how the injury happened.

“The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it made me a little dumber,” the 97-year-old showbiz legend joked in a clip shared by TMZ on Sunday.

The Mary Poppins star had fans worrying after he crashed his Lexus into a gate March 15 in Malibu, California. Fire Department personnel treated the bloodied actor at the scene and he did not go to the hospital, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokesperson told HuffPost.

Dick, accompanied by his wife Arlene and another person during an impromptu interview in a parking garage, said that he was “pretty good ... just sore all over.”

“I’m 97 ― all my friends are dead,” he said, then joked to the videographer, “You’re not, huh?”

The Dick Van Dyke Show alum was recently unmasked on The Masked Singer, delighting fans and perhaps surprising others.