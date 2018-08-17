Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images A police vehicle is parked outside Didsbury Mosque in Greater Manchester in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack.

Police are reviewing an audio file of an Imam at a Manchester mosque appearing to call for military or armed jihad six months before terrorist Salman Abedi carried out an attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

The BBC obtained a recording of a sermon delivered by Mustafa Graf at Didsbury Mosque on December 16, 2016.

Abedi, who killed 22 people when he detonated a suicide bomb at Manchester Arena, worshipped at the mosque.

The recording has been handed to Greater Manchester Police who are investigating.

The force said in a statement: “We have been handed the material from the BBC following their broadcast and will now review it to establish if any criminal offences have been committed.”

The BBC was told by two Muslim scholars who listened to the recording that they believed the language used in the sermon represents a call for armed jihad.

But Graf denied the claim and said he has never preached Islamic extremism.

The sermon by Graf, delivered at the time of the bombing of Aleppo, Syria, includes prayers for “Mujahideen” – a term used for a group fighting armed jihad abroad, the BBC said.

“We ask Allah to grant them Mujahideen – our brothers and sisters right now in Aleppo and Syria and Iraq – to grant them victory”, Graf is reported as saying.

Elsewhere the Imam is said to have told worshippers “jihad for the sake of Allah is the source of pride and dignity for this nation”, and “now it is time to act and do something”.