Dieticians Share The Non-Negotiable Foods They Eat On Their Period

When it comes to periods, we all have our tried and tested food faves. Some love to eat their body weight in chocolate. Others favour chips and curry sauce from the takeaway. But what if we told you there were certain foods you could eat to ‘hack’ your cycle and end your PMS woes?

Period experts and dieticians have been sharing about the specific foods you should eat at different points in your cycle to make sure you’re bursting with energy and on top form for work, exercising, seeing friends and family and studying.

Here they share their top tips…

For your menstruation phase

According to a study, nearly all women – 90%! – experience the highs and lows of PMS, but there are some key foods you can eat to level out that emotional rollercoaster.

Nutrition expert Ashleigh Tosh from Prepped Pots explains, “Caffeine can often heighten anxiety and worsen cramps and salty foods can cause bloating, so cutting these out a week or so before your period can make a massive difference to PMS symptoms.

“Bananas can also help our bodies regulate important nutrients. A lack of potassium can cause cramps and worsen period pains, so try to keep your potassium levels up by adding bananas to your diet a week or so before your period.”

For the follicular phase

This phase comes right after the bleed and is when you might be low in nutrients like iron. Aim to eat light, fresh foods to support your hormones as they start to rise after menstruation.

“When you move to your follicular phase, add a lot more leafy greens, probiotics, lean proteins like chicken and healthy fats like avocado and pumpkin seeds,” explains hormone specialist, Paige Lindgren.

For the ovulation phase

The most glorious stage of your cycle, when you feel like you can take on the world, is also when you should load up on the most nutrients says Dr Hazel Wallace of The Food Medic podcast.

“Continue to follow a healthy balanced diet including healthy fats, adequate protein, and complex carbohydrates,” she advises.

“You may feel drawn to lighter, fresher, and more vibrant foods – so make the most of it and load up on these nutrients and antioxidants. Replenishing your iron stores is still important, especially if you experience quite heavy periods.

And it’s important to look after your gut during this phase, too, she says.

“Consider incorporating foods to support gut health like those containing probiotics (e.g. live yoghurt, kefir and kimchi) to help support the good bacteria in your gut and aim to up your intake of fibre-rich foods to nourish these bacteria.”

For the luteal phase

The luteal phase begins around day 15 of a 28-day cycle and ends when you start your period. It’s really to prepare your uterus for pregnancy by thickening your uterine lining and it’s when PMS symptoms can start kicking in, so you want to prepare your body and make sure you’re nourished.

How to do that? Protein, says Wallace. “Aim to have a source of protein at each meal (plus or minus snacks!) to support increased use of protein during this time and support hunger and cravings.

“Increase healthy fats from avocado, nut butter, nuts and seeds, and oily fish. If you don’t consume oily fish, consider an omega-3 supplement which may reduce symptoms of PMS,” she suggests.

“Complex carbohydrates (whole grains, pulses, vegetables) can support energy, and cravings, and stabilise blood glucose levels (also fibre will help with constipation during this time!).”

What not to eat? Bad news coffee lovers…

“Limit caffeine, salt, alcohol, and processed foods which can exacerbate fluid retention and gut-related PMS symptoms,” warns the expert.