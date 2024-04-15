'Dimbulb' Trump Torched After Rambling Attempt To Explain Gettysburg Goes Wrong

Donald Trump’s attempt to explain the Battle of Gettysburg took some strange verbal detours ― and his critics were quick to call him out over it.
“Gettysburg, what an unbelievable battle that was. The Battle of Gettysburg,” the former president said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. “What an unbelievable, I mean it was so much, and so interesting, and so vicious and horrible, and so beautiful in so many different ways.”
Trump continued:
“Gettysburg. Wow. I go to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to look and to watch. And the statement of Robert E. Lee ― who’s no longer in favour, did you ever notice that? No longer in favour ― ‘Never fight uphill, me boys, never fight uphill.’ They were fighting uphill. He said, ‘Wow, that was a big mistake.’ He lost his great general, and they were fighting. ‘Never fight uphill, me boys!’ But it was too late.”
The ramble was made even more surreal when someone just over Trump’s left shoulder began making odd faces midway through:
Trump has been prone to verbal gaffes, stumbles and miscues, especially lately.
But even his critics were left perplexed by his attempt to describe one of the most famous battles in American history: