No Toilets, No Seats, No Way To Leave... The Endless List Of Problems Wheelchair Users Face On Trains

Mik Scarlet is on a train to Holyhead from his home in Camden, north London. He will spend the day unable to use the toilet and, as usual, sat away from everyone else in the specified wheelchair zone, because the spaces are so poorly designed he cannot move into a seat. Emailing HuffPost UK from the carriage where he will spend the next four hours, the 52-year old has just discovered the only accessible bathroom is out of order and he will be unable to get off the train without having a pre-booked ramp. Scarlet, who was left with a spinal cord injury after cancer treatment, doesn’t even seem surprised by the huge inconvenience, accepting it as yet another example of the difficulties faced by full-time wheelchair users trying to navigate the UK on public transport, in particular train and tube networks.

Mik Scarlet.

So what are the problems? Scarlet says there are “too many to list”, but they include being left stranded on trains, fellow passengers using him as a luggage rack for their suitcases and his wheelchair being damaged by staff. Scarlet’s experience will likely come as no surprise to many in the disabled community - especially those who have long been campaigning for greater access with groups like Transport For All. And it’s not just long journeys that are an issue. Scarlet has also faced difficulties closer to home. “The Tube is such a nightmare, I rarely use it,” he says. “So few stations are accessible, if anything goes wrong I’m stuck. You only get stuck with no way of getting home once before you avoid it like the plague.” A report from Muscular Dystrophy UK, called End of the Line, found as many as 25% of disabled people said their closest Tube station was out of bounds entirely, without accessible exits and entrances. Even stations that are supposed to have accessible platforms often don’t - Brixton Tube station in south London has not had any lift service since February 2018. TfL recommends passengers who need lifts use those at Vauxhall station - two miles away.

The report also found common routes on the London Underground took more than four times as long for disabled people to travel: Baker Street to Bond Street took 33 minutes for a disabled person, compared to just two minutes for a non-disabled person. Sulaiman Khan, a 33-year-old Londoner says he generally uses the Tube, but it is “not always straightforward” and he regularly has to make longer journeys because of the lack of lifts at many stations. Not to mention gaps between the train and the platform, which can make disembarking dangerous. The problem with public transport is certainly not limited to London, TfL or Tube stations. In fact high profile cases like when Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike was forced to wet herself on a CrossCountry train in 2017 (and subsequently won compensation from the operator), because the accessible toilet was out of order, highlight the widespread nature of the issue. Another Paralympian, Carly Tait, who lives in Manchester, says public transport in the city is so poor she avoids it: “I personally choose not to use public transport unless I’m with someone, which is completely degrading as an independent person. The stress is too much and I can’t rely on strangers.” Fiona Anderson, 29, from Bolton, a campaigner for Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Trailblazers network, also says she has had to rely on strangers’ kindness in moments of desperation, such as when she was stood up by railway staff.

Fiona Anderson.