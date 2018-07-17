A train company has apologised to a comedian after she complained of being “harassed and humiliated” for using an unreserved wheelchair space for her mobility scooter.

Tanyalee Davis was travelling back from Plymouth to London Paddington on the morning of 16 July after headlining the Plymouth Comedy Club on Saturday when a mother and baby joined the train just before Taunton.

Davis, who has a form of dwarfism and is just 3ft 6in tall, was asked to move or fold up her scooter by both the mother and the guard, in order to put the pram in the space instead.

A disagreement ensued and the guard threatened to call the police, announcing over the tannoy that it was “the woman with the mobility scooter causing the problems” and the train would be “delayed indefinitely.”