Inside Out 2 spin-off Dream Productions is coming later this year

Disney has announced exciting new information about its new Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions.

It was previously revealed that a new Pixar TV series, based around the dream creation sequences of the hit movie Inside Out 2, would be arriving on Disney+ later this year.

On Wednesday night, it was confirmed that Dream Productions would be a four-part limited series, and will be available to stream on Disney+ from 11 December 2024.

Interestingly, it is breaking from the usual Inside Out format and taking the form of a mockumentary, in the style of hit US sitcoms like Parks & Recreation, Abbott Elementary and The Office.

Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions will take the form of a mockumentary Disney

Disney said: “Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Dream Productions is an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true – every night, on time and on budget.

“Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.”

Dream Productions will feature Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Lewis Black as the emotions they played in Inside Out 2, although because Dream Productions is set before the events of the sequel, it won’t feature the likes of Anxiety, Embarrassment and Envy.

The news comes as Inside Out 2 arrives on Disney+, having already broken the record for the highest-grossing animated movie of all time after its cinematic release over the summer.