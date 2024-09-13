Here's When The Biggest Movie Of 2024 Will Finally Be Available To Stream

Emotions old and new get to know one another in Inside Out 2 Disney

Disney has confirmed that Inside Out 2 will be available to stream in a matter of weeks.

The Pixar film has been a huge success for the movie studio, not only winning near-unanimous critical praise, but also becoming a box office smash after its initial release in June.

Since then, it’s not only become the highest-grossing movie of 2024, it’s now the most successful animated movie of all time, surpassing the record previously held by Disney’s star-studded photorealistic remake of The Lion King.

For those who weren’t able to catch it in cinemas, or just want to see the film again, Inside Out 2 is finally set to debut on Disney+ from Wednesday 25 September.

Inside Out 2 picks up two years after the events of the original film, with teenager Riley getting ready to start high school.

Her emotions from the first film are all back for the new film (although you might notice a few of them sound a little different), and they’re joined by some chaotic new additions in the form of Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

Joy and Disney

Although Disney is yet to make an official announcement about whether the success of Inside Out 2 will lead to a third film being made, Joy actor Amy Poehler has already voiced interest in it.

“I just think that they should make these films like Seven Up, every couple of years in Riley’s life,” she told Empire. “A young adult, and a young mother, and I think a middle-aged person – everyone’s having these very distinct new emotions that are showing up all the time.”

Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann also told USA Today said he has ideas that are “too good”, “too funny” and “too interesting” to not be explored in a third season.