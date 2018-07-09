A spokesperson for Wireless has spoken out to clarify DJ Khaled’s no-show this weekend.
On Sunday, it was revealed on the music festival’s official Twitter page that DJ Khaled would no longer be closing the show, having initially been scheduled to headline.
This was said to be due to “travel issues”, though this news came just 14 hours after the ‘Wild Thoughts’ star posted a picture of himself in an infinity pool, claiming he was “still on vacation”.
As fans grew suspicious over the timing of Wireless and DJ Khaled’s tweets, a representative for the event has now set the record straight about the situation, in yet more posts on Twitter.
They wrote: “Due to a scheduling conflict related to filming of the The Four, DJ Khaled was not able to commit to perform at Wireless Festival. Although we have known for a few months and tried to make it work, it wasn’t possible.
“We take responsibility for not telling fans sooner and want all Khaled’s fans in UK to know he truly looks forward to coming to UK to perform soon.”
HuffPost UK reached out to DJ Khaled’s representatives when the story first broke, and is still awaiting a response.
Instead of DJ Khaled, Wireless attendees were treated to a surprise short set from Drake, who performed a handful of tracks from his latest double-album, ‘Scorpion’ at the end of the show.
The BBC has reported that Drake’s secret set had been planned prior to DJ Khaled’s cancellation.
Unfortunately, DJ Khaled wasn’t the only act who ended up not performing at Wireless this year, with ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B forced to pull out due to her pregnancy and J Hus being removed from the festival line-up due to an arrest for carrying a knife.