This was said to be due to “travel issues”, though this news came just 14 hours after the ‘Wild Thoughts’ star posted a picture of himself in an infinity pool, claiming he was “still on vacation”.

On Sunday, it was revealed on the music festival’s official Twitter page that DJ Khaled would no longer be closing the show , having initially been scheduled to headline.

As fans grew suspicious over the timing of Wireless and DJ Khaled’s tweets, a representative for the event has now set the record straight about the situation, in yet more posts on Twitter.

They wrote: “Due to a scheduling conflict related to filming of the The Four, DJ Khaled was not able to commit to perform at Wireless Festival. Although we have known for a few months and tried to make it work, it wasn’t possible.

“We take responsibility for not telling fans sooner and want all Khaled’s fans in UK to know he truly looks forward to coming to UK to perform soon.”