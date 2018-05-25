If you store your bottles of bubbly in the fridge for long periods of time, you’re doing it ALL wrong.

Experts from Champagne brand Lanson told the Daily Mail your champers should be stored in a cool, dry place like a wine cellar (lol, who has those?) or the bottom of a wardrobe (that’s better).

If you’re anything like us, you might not be too fussed about the protocol of storing Champagne but you WILL care about the stash of affordable Prosecco and Cava that you’ve accrued ready for the weekend. So should we be keeping it in the fridge?