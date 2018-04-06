Do You Need To Sleep In The Same Bed To Have A Good Relationship?

“There are lots of reasons why a couple may choose to sleep in separate beds or rooms,” says Martin Burrow, Relate counsellor and sex therapist, saying that the majority of reasons he hears are practical ones, things that interrupt sleep patterns - like working different shifts or being a loud sleeper. For example, Adams says her husband snores and has to wake up early for work, whereas she sleeps lightly and doesn’t need to get up until much later for her job. They worked this out in the first month of living together and never looked back.

Another reason for lots of couples, says Burrow, is having children. Couples might want to sleep separately to facilitate co-sleeping with young family members, in fact one sixth (16%) of those asked in the survey attributed their arrangement to the presence of a child in the main bed.

Although many couples might be able to see they would be less argumentative or short-tempered if they had eight hours rest every night - and weren’t constantly being kicked by a toddler - you’ve got to ask the question: how does this affect your closeness both emotionally and physically?

Sarah Ryan, a relationship expert, tells HuffPost UK that she, like many people, is suspicious about couples taking this road. “I am all for absence makes the heart grow fonder but I do not believe in the bedroom it is the case.” In fact, she says sleeping together makes couples more connected. “It also creates a sense of closeness emotionally due to physical proximity. We let our guards down and have full disclosure of our vulnerability,” she adds.