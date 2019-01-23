Doctor MPs Demanding People's Vote Hold Back Key Brexit Amendment

Four doctor MPs trying to secure a second Brexit referendum will hold off until rows over parliamentary process subside, HuffPost UK has learned.

The “doctors’ amendment” to the meaningful vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal will aim to give legal weight to demands for a fresh poll by asserting the principle of “informed consent”.

But the four MPs behind it – Labour’s Paul Williams, the SNP’s Philippa Whitford and Tories Sarah Wollaston and Phillip Lee – who were expected to launch their bid this week, admit there is not yet a majority and fear firing the gun too soon will see MPs reject it.

It comes as cross-party calls for a soft Norway-style Brexit, led by former minister Nick Boles, were gaining traction and a backbench bid to seize control of parliamentary time to discuss it looked set to win support.

Wollaston has previously said that the doctors’ amendment could force a so-called ‘People’s Vote’ on leaving the EU, with Remain on the ballot paper.

“People need to give valid informed consent,” she told the Guardian last week. “You can only give consent if you know what you are consenting to.”

But Williams said today that the four MPs would make a final decision on whether to launch their plan next week.

He told HuffPost UK: “MPs are talking with each other and trying to work out the best time to win an ‘informed consent’ vote.

“We owe it to millions of people who have campaigned for it to give them the chance to have the final say on the Brexit deal, and we need to make sure that it comes before parliament when we’re confident that the majority of MPs agree with us.”