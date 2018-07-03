BBC Taking Legal Action Over Leaked 'Doctor Who' Footage

Last week, a short clip of Jodie Whittaker in action was shared on Tapatalk, a mobile forum-based app.

The BBC is taking legal action over leaked ‘Doctor Who’ footage, it has been revealed.

In a bid to find out how the footage was leaked, BBC Studios has filed an application with the California Federal Court, calling for the website to release its official records.

In a statement published on BBC News, a BBC Studios spokesperson has said they “will strive to protect our programme-makers, audiences and licence fee payers from any breaches of security - ensuring ‘Doctor Who’ fans enjoy the final and fully completed version of the episode when it premieres”.

It’s believed the footage of Jodie in action - which was not seen by HuffPost UK - was an unedited, unfinished clip.

BBC News adds that this may help the Studios branch of the operation to determine who leaked it.

Jodie made her ‘Doctor Who’ debut in the final moments of last year’s Christmas special and her first full series is currently in production.

Jodie’s Doctor will be joined by three companions, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.