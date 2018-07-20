It’s proving to be a very exciting week for ‘Doctor Who’ fans as following the release of a short teaser on Sunday, bosses have now unveiled the first full trailer for the upcoming series.

The much-hyped episodes will see Jodie Whittaker play the Time Lord and the actress was on a panel alongside a host of her co-stars when the clip was unveiled at Comic-Con, San Diego.

The video begins with the Doctor being blown out of the Tardis and into space: