It’s proving to be a very exciting week for ‘Doctor Who’ fans as following the release of a short teaser on Sunday, bosses have now unveiled the first full trailer for the upcoming series.
The much-hyped episodes will see Jodie Whittaker play the Time Lord and the actress was on a panel alongside a host of her co-stars when the clip was unveiled at Comic-Con, San Diego.
The video begins with the Doctor being blown out of the Tardis and into space:
It then shows glimpses of Jodie and her new companions in action in different environments, as a voiceover from her says: “All of this is new to me. New faces. New worlds. New times. So if I ask really, really nicely, would you be my new best friends?”
With the camera on her, she then adds: “This is going to be fun.”
Jodie was given a standing ovation at the panel event, where she also unveiled her all-new sonic screwdriver.
She also took a number of questions from the audience, explaining that other characters in the show will react to the fact the Doctor is now a woman.
“That’s why this role will be layered and fascinating to play,” she added.
While an exact air date for the series is yet to be announced, Jodie has started giving interviews about the show.
Speaking to Radio Times earlier this week, she said taking on the part was “a huge honour” and praised new showrunner Chris for taking things in a “new direction”.
“All the rules are out the window!” she said. “That’s what makes it so fun.”