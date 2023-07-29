Doctors Say This Lifestyle Change Can Seriously Improve Your Sex Life

Oleksandr Sharkov via Getty Images

Many of us know that the benefits of reducing or giving up alcohol all together include feeling less stressed, feeling physically healthier, and more alert but did you know that cutting out booze can also make you better in bed?

According to Dr Babak Ashrafi, a GP that specialises in sexual health, there are quite a few bedroom benefits to cutting out booze that may make you want to join the 21% of Brits that have cut out alcohol entirely over the past six months.

Advertisement

How giving up alcohol can improve your sex life

According to Ashrafi: “Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant with short-term and long-term effects on sexual function.

“It impairs coordination, judgement, and reaction time, leading to difficulties in achieving and maintaining erections in men.

“For women, it can increase vaginal dryness, causing discomfort during sex and reducing your libido. While it initially increases sexual desire, excessive consumption decreases libido and arousal over a prolonged period.”

Yikes.

This may be part of what is causing 1 in 5 people assigned male at birth to experience erectile dysfunction.

Advertisement

Giving up alcohol may also improve intimacy between you and your sexual partner. This is because, according to Ashrafi, giving up alcohol can reduce emotional and psychological issues such as anxiety and depression.

He adds that avoiding alcohol means that individuals may experience increased energy and stamina, allowing for “more satisfying and prolonged sexual experiences.”

Giving up alcohol will help you feel more confident in the bedroom

Many of us consider having a few drinks to be ‘liquid courage’ and while Ashrafi acknowledges that alcohol reduces inhibitions, he adds that it isn’t really a long-term solution to confidence issues.

Instead, you may find that confidence comes with the benefits of drinking less. He adds: “With lower levels of stress, anxiety and depression, your mental health can improve, making you feel happier generally.”

This correlates with studies that have found that alcohol is only a temporary solution to confidence issues and is more likely to actually reduce confidence.

Advertisement

Other health benefits of giving up alcohol

Still need one final nudge? We’ve got you. According to NHS Better Health, the health benefits of giving up alcohol are:

Feeling better in the mornings

Being less tired and more energetic

Better-looking skin

Saving money

Lower blood pressure

Lower risk of stroke, hypertension, cancer, and liver disease

Lower cholesterol levels

Better mood, memory, and quality of sleep

NHS Better Health also has a range of resources to help you cut down your drinking.

Help and support: