Doctors Really Don't Want You To Try TikTok's Viral Endometriosis 'Cure'

Anchalee Phanmaha via Getty Images It can have serious complications.

A doctor has issued a warning over a TikTok video doing the rounds on the social media platform claiming to share a ‘cure’ for endometriosis.

The painful, long-term condition occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes – resulting in severe cramping and painful periods.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has spoken out about her experiences of the condition and her fears it would jeopardise her place in the Euros earlier this year in a new interview in the January edition of Women’s Health.

There’s currently no cure for endometriosis, but there are treatments that can help ease the symptoms such as hormonal medicines and surgery to cut away patches of endometriosis tissue.

In the video, a woman claims that she cured her own endometriosis in 2019 via ‘vaginal steaming’, writing that “it’s an ancient healing practice that women still practice globally.”

Now, Dr Karan Raj has shared a response to the video, warning anyone from partaking in the potentially dangerous practice.

Speaking to his five million TikTok followers, Dr Raj explained: “Endometriosis is one of the most horrific and insidious conditions someone can experience.

“It can lead to excruciating acute and chronic pain - think childbirth levels of pain which can be in itself debilitating. In addition you’ve got infertility, heavy periods and a whole host of other symptoms and generally a poor quality of life.”

Dr Raj said that because of this, it can be easy to see why people are constantly looking for a cure for endometriosis or ways to ease their constant pain.

“Unfortunately, steaming down below is not an option for this because it doesn’t really tackle or get rid of endometriosis tissue – in fact, it can be quite dangerous,” he warned.

“The high heat from the steam could burn the sensitive tissue around the labia and the moisture can cause a disruption to the vagina microbiome, alter its pH and increase the risks of infection.”