Here's What Adults Wish They Had Known Sooner About Sex

From menstruation to menopause, to mental health issues and uncomfortable medical conditions, we go through a whole lot as we age.

And while we might be aware of how these affect our body, many of us have been clueless as to how they can also impact our sex lives.

Puberty is anything but fun and although we might think that once we’ve endured that part of our life we’re in the clear, unfortunately Mother Nature has other ideas.

To find what we wish we’d known sooner about the factors that might influence our sex lives, sexual wellness brand Lovehoney asked more than 2,000 people just that.

And the data is seriously eye-opening.

Their results revealed that 31% of us wish we’d known sooner that period sex is normal and healthy. Not only that, period sex can ease up cramping and make you feel a bit more relaxed - and if you don’t fancy company, solo play can do the same.

This was closely followed by knowing that it’s normal for things such as depression to impact your ability to orgasm (28%), and knowing it’s normal for your sex drive to change without a significant event occurring (27%).

More than a quarter (26%) of respondents wish they’d known that your period can seriously up your sex drive while 24% wish they’d known it’s normal for medication to impact it.

It’s always important to get help and treatment for any kind of mental illness, whether that be through therapy or through medication. However, some forms of anti-depressants/anti-anxiety medication can have an impact on your sex life through side effects such as finding it difficult to orgasm.

Meanwhile, 22% didn’t know that it’s perfectly safe to have sex while pregnant and named it as their piece of need-to-know sex knowledge. As long as you haven’t been told to abstain by a doctor, you’re all good to go.

As there are so many things that contribute to your sex life changing so frequently, Lovehoney enlisted clinical sexologist and therapist, Ness Cooper, to share some advice on how we can ensure our sexual happiness and wellbeing even when these changes happen.

“Sexual wellbeing and sex life can also be affected by non-erotic wellbeing and making sure we as individuals and in relationships practise non-erotic self-care can help also improve erotic and sexual satisfaction and wellbeing,” she said.

