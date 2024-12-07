Fine lines underneath the eyes and deep-set wrinkles along the forehead are to be expected as part of the skin’s natural aging process. But when it comes to lines around the mouth and lip area, TikTok users are concerned with — wait for it — straws exacerbating the issue.

Some point to the rise in popularity of tumbler straw cups (hello, Stanley), but truth be told, straws have been a part of the equation for much longer than that.

Below, HuffPost talked with dermatologists to get to the bottom of the age-old question: Do straws cause wrinkles?

The skin around your mouth is a little different:

While the skin on the eyelids is among the thinnest on the face, the skin around the lips and mouth is a close second. “The perioral skin (the skin around the mouth and lips) is bolstered by underlying muscle, fat and bony compartments in our lower face,” said dermatologist Dr. Sara Hogan. “As we age, the muscle and fat compartments flatten and decrease in volume.”

By nature, the skin in this area is in constant motion. As Hogan explained, there’s an ellipse-shaped muscle beneath our upper and lower lips, the orbicularis oris, that’s responsible for dynamic movements like opening and closing the mouth, puckering, sucking and whistling. “Over time, perioral lines in the skin can develop in some individuals, and these lines become deeper and longer depending on the frequency of muscle activation and force of muscle contraction, Hogan explained.

Does drinking from a straw cause wrinkles?

Potentially. In the dermatology world, there are two types of wrinkles: dynamic and static. “Dynamic wrinkles form when muscles under the skin contract and form temporary lines in the skin as a result of the movement, while static wrinkles exist without muscle contraction,” explained dermatologist Dr. Tyler O. Vukmer.

“Dynamic movements that occur repetitively over time can and will form static wrinkles,” Vukmer said. While there aren’t any scientific studies that draw a direct correlation between straws and mouth wrinkles, Vukmer said that theoretically, if you’re drinking out of a straw consistently, all day long, over a span of years, it could contribute to wrinkling in a noticeable and measurable way.

The skin’s natural aging process, including the loss of collagen and elastic fibres, also plays a role in wrinkles in this area. “When there is a loss of elasticity, the lines in the skin that form with muscle movement become etched,” Hogan said. This, combined with all of the mouth movements we make daily, aging and sun exposure, can cause some degree of wrinkling in this area.

Westend61 via Getty Images

Should you swear off straws forever?

If you’re an avid straw user, all hope is not lost, and you don’t necessarily have to swear off straws forever. According to Vukmer, using good sun protection is significantly more effective at preventing wrinkles (as well as discolouration and skin cancer) than avoiding straws for the rest of your life. This is because over time, age-related sun damage results in thinning of the skin, collagen loss, discolouration and uneven skin texture — including on the skin around the mouth. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to 50 for this area, and be sure to reapply every two hours, especially if you’re in direct sunlight.

You can also think about the hydration levels of the skin on your lips, too, as dry skin can make perioral wrinkles more apparent. Emollient lip balms and hydrating lip products infused with nourishing ingredients like peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid can help keep this area appearing smooth.

Finally, neuromodulators like Botox, Dysport, Jeauveau, Xeomin and Daxxify are great longer-term solutions for mouth wrinkles. “These work by decreasing how much the muscle is able to contract, and work very well in reducing dynamic wrinkles,” Vukmer said. These injectables can also be considered preventative, as they limit the formation of static wrinkles. Just be sure to go to a skilled and certified injector, as decreasing the function of the muscle in the orbicularis oris area can cause a droopy lip, slurred speech and asymmetric mouth movement, Vukmer warned.

Vukmer noted that another injectable to consider is filler or synthetic hyaluronic acid. Filler does a good job of smoothing out wrinkles because it increases the lip volume, thereby reducing the appearance of wrinkles around the mouth. While filler comes with its own risks (migration, asymmetry and over-injection among them), fillers won’t decrease the natural movement of the muscle the way neuromodulators do.