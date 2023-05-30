Does It Count As Cheating If It’s With… A Robot?

Kilito Chan via Getty Images

I don’t know about you but it feels like the future that we’d pictured in sci-films not so long ago is suddenly here. We have AI booking holidays for us, writing bedtime stories for our children, and now AI could be… our romantic partner?

Many influencers have expanded their content offerings over time by expanding across social media channels, providing merchandise and collaborating with other influencers but recently, some have made the leap to creating AI versions of themselves that can talk to fans whenever they want.

Influencer Makes Girlfriend Bot

Kaitlyn Siragusa, also known as Amouranth is a Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator with a combined social media following of over 10 million people has now created an AI companion which makes use of voice responses to “satisfy the needs” of her subscribers.

A press release for the bot states: “With AI Amouranth, fans will receive instant voice responses to any burning question they may have. Whether it’s a fleeting curiosity or a profound desire, Amouranth’s AI counterpart will be right there to provide assistance.”

While this may seem a little strange at first, it makes sense that some of us would be seeking solace from these slightly outlandish sources. Millions more of us are feeling lonelier since the Covid-19 pandemic and if a little bit of comfort can be found then that can surely only be a good thing?

We spoke to Gabriela Serpa Royo, a Behavioral Analyst at Canvas8 about these bots and she said, “For the chronically lonely, or the emotionally vulnerable, chatbots can offer an illusion of control and a sense of companionship.”

Is It Cheating If It’s With An AI Partner?

So if you’re single this can be a helpful way to ward off loneliness but what if you’re not? Does it then count as at least emotional cheating? In many ways, it can have all the foundations of emotional cheating if you’re confiding in the bot or looking for emotional support that would usually be provided by a partner so surely, in some way, it is cheating?

Royo says there’s minimal risk but there is still potential for hurt, adding: “You are unlikely to lose a partner to this new ‘relationship.’ It’s still the realm of fantasy, in much the same way as pornography. If you’re uncomfortable with your partner seeking sexual gratification in such materials, it’s not a stretch to imagine that [your partner] seeking intimacy elsewhere, even if not with another person, isn’t going to sit well either.”

It Is Still A Simulation

However intimate you may feel with an AI chatbot, it’s vital to remember that despite how “real” all of this emergent technology can feel, when it comes to human relationships, it is still just a simulation.

Royo added, “A lot of the AI chatbots that we’re seeing enter the market are designed to mirror their users, which goes a long way to creating intimacy, but it’s still just a simulation. For many, the illusion of intimacy can be conflated with closeness and connection.”

Maybe just like in human relationships, your partner’s boundaries and the relationship you share dictate what does and does not count as cheating. Even if robots are involved.

