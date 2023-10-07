So, Can Masturbation Make You Cum Too Soon During Sex?

Oleksandr Sharkov via Getty Images Romantic feet

Okay, so you’ve probably clicked on this article because you’re asking yourself two important questions: “will masturbating too much make me cum too quickly during sex?” And “how can I make myself last longer?”

Yoxly Health wants you to know that “masturbation is entirely normal.” You’ll probably be relieved to know there’s actually a lot of health benefits linked to masturbation, and we’re here to tell you what they are.

According to several studies, masturbation can help:

Improve sleep

Reduce stress

Reduce headaches

Improve concentration

Increase self-esteem

Lessen vaginal dryness

Ease pain during sex

Last longer during sex

But will too much masturbation ruin your sex life? Yoxly Health explains that masturbation “doesn’t inherently lead to sexual difficulties like premature ejaculation.”

That said, if you are concerned about the fears of cumming too quickly, Yoxly Health has two tips on how to last longer in the bedroom.

Edging

“Practice recognising when you’re about to climax and then stop stimulation,” Yoxly Health says. “This will delay ejaculation. You can take a pause and resume stimulation in a little while, which will allow you to prolong sex.”

The squeeze technique

“This involves gently squeezing the head of the penis, just when you’re about to ejaculate. This change in stimulation serves as a distraction which can delay ejaculation and prolong intercourse. This is something you can practice on your own before trying it with a partner.”

Insider.com has a few suggestions as well. They mention changing up your positions can help. Vanessa Marin, MFT, a licensed sex therapist told Insider “you’re not getting as much stimulation during the transition, so it allows your body to cool off and get further from orgasm.”

Vanessa Marin also suggested slowing down during intercourse: “Try to move at a slower pace and regularly take little breaks to move extra-slow.”