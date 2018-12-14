NEWS
14/12/2018 08:55 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

Baby Attacked By Two Dogs Dies In Hospital

Breaking.

HuffPost UK

A baby who was attacked by two dogs near Peterborough last month died in hospital on Thursday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

 

Related...

MORE: news Peterborough Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Conversations