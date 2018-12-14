NEWS 14/12/2018 08:55 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago Baby Attacked By Two Dogs Dies In Hospital Breaking. By Sara C Nelson HuffPost UK A baby who was attacked by two dogs near Peterborough last month died in hospital on Thursday, Cambridgeshire Police said.This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here. Related... Chatham Attack: Children Prised Baby’s Head From Dog’s Jaws Before Police Shot It Dead Suggest a correction Sara C Nelson Senior Editor, HuffPost UK MORE: news Peterborough Cambridgeshire Constabulary Conversations SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook Twitter Instagram Podcast Youtube Flipboard