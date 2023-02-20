Doing Your Make-Up On The Train Is Basically Creating A Germ Orgy

visionchina via Getty Images

We’ve all been there: you’ve woken up a bit too late for work which means the time you have to do your make-up has been cut in half.

You have three options. Option number one: do your make-up at home and be late for work (and we can’t be late for work, so that’s that scratched). Option number two: go to work with a fresh face and show off those lovely designer bags under your eyes (also not ideal). Or option number three: grab your make-up bag and do your face up on the train.

Putting a bit of concealer and blush on your commute might feel like a quick solution but your skin might be crying out for help after you’ve applied it. As you can imagine, trains are not the cleanest place on the earth.

“It’s a known fact that the lack of personal space means you are more susceptible to catching the common cold due to people coughing and sneezing in a confined space and the same goes for your makeup, you’re going to catch all those germs on your pallets and tools, especially your brushes,” says celebrity make-up artist. Buster Knights.

Helen Parks, health and wellness strategist and registered nutritional therapist, agrees. “It is not clean or sanitary to do your makeup on the train. Applying makeup on the train can spread germs and bacteria from your hands, face, and makeup products to other surfaces and passengers,” Parks says.

“Additionally, makeup products can contain toxic chemicals that can be released into the air and be inhaled by other passengers. To avoid this, it is recommended to do your makeup at home or in a designated area.”

Whilst we don’t know how many germs are on a train as it depends on the environment of the train and the number of passengers, Parks warns that studies have shown that trains can be breeding grounds for germs and bacteria.

She adds: “To reduce the risk of spreading germs, it is recommended to follow proper hygiene practices, such as washing hands frequently. Furthermore, avoid touching surfaces to reduce the spread of germs.”

However, if you really do need to beat your face on your way to work, there are ways to go about it. Parks advises: “If you must do your makeup on the train, the cleanest way to do so is to use makeup products that are in individual containers or single-use applicators.