Doja Cat Wants You To Leave Your Kids At Home Sometimes, Is She Right?

Though it’s not always possible to find childcare for your kid, Doja Cat has called out parents after saying her fans should leave their kids at home, instead of bringing them to her concerts.

Although her statement might be controversial to some — the majority of her fans showed support and agreed.

In a tweet she wrote: “idk what the fuck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker.”

Many people agreed, with one person commenting: “She’s right. Its not celebrities’ job to monitor what your kids are consuming. Thats YOUR job as a parent. It’s sickening seeing parent doing that shii.”

Another wrote: “I can’t believe they bring kids to your concert like what songs of yours are kids gonna sing along. Like omg get a babysitter and if you can’t afford it then how you gonna afford the concert, but I get struggles but damn imagine them kids having nightmare if you do demon hahah.”

Recently on a Mumsnet post parents debated when it was OK to bring your child to a concert. A parent explained that she wanted to take her eight-month-old to a McFly concert that was open air as he was exclusively breastfed.

One person replied: “I’d have definitely taken my kids in these circumstances. Sounds perfectly reasonable to me. Enjoy!”

However others weren’t as supportive, with majority of commenters saying she should leave the baby at home as “concerts aren’t for babies.”

One wrote: “No. Too many unpredictables. I wouldn’t want to be near you if he’s unhappy.”

“Dc shouldn’t be allowed when others have paid money to hear a band not a baby,” said another.