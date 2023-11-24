Dolly Parton's Outfit Choice Gets Huge Cheer During NFL Thanksgiving Game Show

Dolly Parton performed at the halftime show of the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. via Associated Press

Dolly Parton donned a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader-inspired outfit for her halftime show performance at the NFL Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday.

“Well, hello Texas! Dolly turns Dallas. You like my outfit?” the country music star asked the cheering crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

“Hey Cowboys and Commanders, stop fighting long enough to sing along with me,” the music icon added before launching into her 1973 hit Jolene.

The Cowboys cheerleaders then came out for Dolly’s rendition of her iconic hit 9 To 5, as well as her covers of Queen’s We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You, which are featured on her new album Rock Star.

Watch Dolly Parton perform Jolene below, and check out her full halftime show on the NFL’s YouTube channel here.