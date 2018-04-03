Dolores O'Riordan Inquest Removed From Schedule On Morning It Was Due To Take Place

An inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death has been removed from schedule.
Dolores died in January at the age of 46, with an inquest into her cause of death initially being opened five days later.
It was then postponed until 3 April, while the Coroner awaited the results of a medical test.
However, on Tuesday - the day the inquest was supposed to take place - it was confirmed that it will no longer going ahead - with a spokesperson for Westminster’s Coroner’s Court telling Metro that another date for the inquest was yet to be set.
Dolores was found dead earlier this year, at a hotel in London where she had been staying.
Police at the time said that the death was not being treated as suspicious, and her funeral was held a week later in Limerick, Ireland, where she was buried alongside her late father.
In the days leading up to the funeral, thousands of fans attended a public reposal in Dolores’s memory, where they gathered at a church in Ireland to lay flowers and tributes, and pay their respects to the late singer.
Since her death, it has been confirmed that one last Cranberries album featuring Dolores’ vocals would be released later this year.
The Irish group will also be releasing a reissued version of their debut album, ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’, to commemorate its 25th anniversary in 2018, featuring previously unheard material.