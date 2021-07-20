Dominic Cummings Says It's 'Perfectly Reasonable' To Think Brexit Was A Mistake

Dominic Cummings has said it is “perfectly reasonable” to think Brexit was a mistake.

In an interview with the BBC, Boris Johnson’s former top aide who also ran the Vote Leave campaign, sad anyone who was “sure” about whether Leave or Remain was right has a “screw loose”.

“Obviously I think Brexit was a good thing,” he said. “I think it’s good that, that Brexit happened.”

But he added: “I think anyone who says they’re sure about questions like that [Brexit] has got a screw loose, whether you’re on the remain side or our side.

“I think one of the reasons why we won is precisely, in Vote Leave we didn’t think that we’re definitely right and Remainers are all idiots or traitors or anything else.

“We never thought like that in, then and still don’t and I don’t know. I think it’s perfectly reasonable to say Brexit was a mistake and the little, the history will, will, will prove that, of course it’s reasonable for some people to, to think that.”

Cummings added: “Questions like is Brexit a good idea? No-one on earth knows if that’s, what the answer to that is.”

The prime minister’s former senior Downing Street adviser also used the interview to reveal he looked into replacing Johnson as PM only weeks after helping him to secure a 80-seat majority at the 2019 election.

“Before even mid-January we were having meetings in Number 10 saying it’s clear that Carrie (Johnson) wants rid of all of us,” he sad.

“At that point we were already saying by the summer either we’ll all have gone from here or we’ll be in the process of trying to get rid of him and get someone else in as prime minister.”

He added: “[Johnson] doesn’t have a plan, he doesn’t know how to be prime minister and we only got him in there because we had to solve a certain problem not because he was the right person to be running the country.”