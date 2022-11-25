Dominic Raab Bullying Investigation Expanded To Cover Third Formal Complaint

Dominic Raab is facing questions about his conduct in three government departments. Future Publishing via Getty Images

The investigation into allegations of bullying by Dominic Raab has been expanded to cover a third formal complaint, Downing Street has said.

No.10 said the allegation relates to Raab’s time at the Department for Exiting the European Union in 2018.

The government has appointed senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC to look into accusations about Raab’s behaviour.

Tolley initially was examining two accusations about Raab’s conduct when he was foreign secretary and during his previous tenure as justice secretary.

Raab has said he always adhered to the ministerial code and “behaved professionally”.

Despite the investigation, Rishi Sunak still has full confidence in his deputy, No.10 said.

“I can confirm that the prime minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference,” the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

The third formal complaint was received by the Cabinet Office on November 23, No.10 added.

According to BBC Newsnight, there is a co-ordinated effort by “a raft of senior civil servants in multiple government departments” to lodge concerns over Raab’s behaviour,