Donald Duck Is The Latest Celebrity Guest On Hot Ones And... Sorry, What?!

Donald Duck and Hot Ones host Sean Evans First We Feast

Since it launched over a decade ago, the web series Hot Ones has welcomed Olympic gold medallists, Oscar-winning actors and some of the biggest-selling musicians in the world to put their taste buds to the test while being grilled about their lives and careers.

But they’ve outdone themselves with their latest star booking.

On Thursday evening, it was revealed that none other than Disney icon Donald Duck will be put through his paces in the next episode of the First We Feast series.

And before you ask – yes, the A-list anatide is eating cauliflower in place of actual wings, which is probably for the best…

TOMORROW, Donald Duck takes on the #HotOnes gauntlet… Will he make it to the end? Find out @ 1PM ET. 🔥 @disneyanimation @mickeymouse @disney pic.twitter.com/wZqWt0jIox — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) August 22, 2024

“I notice you have your cauliflower wings on that side of the table, but no water or milk to help you out,” host Sean Evans observes in a teaser, to which his guest responds: “Who needs that stuff? I can take it! I’ll show ya!”

He later discusses his rise to fame from his first appearance in the short The Wise Little Hen, throwing shade at fellow Disney star Mickey Mouse with the remark: “They noticed how good I was, so I got bigger parts, and was even more popular than certain so-called celebrities, who shall remain nameless…”

Donald’s appearance on Hot Ones is part of Disney’s celebrations of his 90th birthday, which took place earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the clip, he also throws shade at some of the other Hollywood figures with whom he shares his birthday.