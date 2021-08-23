The most honest moment of Donald Trump’s Saturday night rally came when he gently urged his followers into getting vaccinated as a means of protection against the coronavirus.

Some in the crowed booed him for it.

It started out well enough. The crowd in Cullman, Alabama ― which declared a Covid-19 emergency days before the rally ― cheered when the former president suggested it was OK to pass on the shot.

“I believe totally in your freedoms,” he said. “You gotta do what you have to do.”

The tone shifted with his next line.

“But, I recommend take the vaccines,” he said. “I did it, it’s good!”

And that’s when the crowd briefly turned on him: