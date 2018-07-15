'Sue The EU!' - Donald Trump's Brexit Advice To Theresa May Revealed

Donald Trump told Theresa May to “sue the EU” instead of entering into Brexit negotiations, the Prime Minister has revealed.

The US President made the suggestion – which he himself described as “brutal” – in order to help the UK get a good deal with Brussels.

There had been speculation that Trump had advised May to ask for more than she wanted in the negotiations, or even withhold the so-called ‘divorce payment’ for leverage in the talks.

But speaking on the BBC this morning, May revealed his advice was even more dramatic.

“He told me I should sue the EU,” she said, adding: “Not go into negotiations – sue them. Actually, no, we’re going into negotiations with them.”

Trump revealed he had given May advice on how to conduct the talks with Brussels during an at-times surreal press conference alongside the PM on Friday.

Speaking in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s official country residence of Chequers, the US President said: “I think she found it maybe too brutal - and that’s ok, I can see that - I gave her a suggestion, not advice.

“I could fully understand why she thought it was a little bit tough

“Maybe someday she will do that, if they don’t make the right deal, she might very well do what I suggested - that she might want to do, but it is not an easy thing.”

While May was dismissive of Trump’s suggestion to launch legal proceedings against Brussels, she did highlight his concerns over ‘no deal’ with Brussels.

She said: “Interestingly, what the President also said at that press conference was ‘don’t walk away, don’t walk away from the negotiations because then you’re stuck’.”

