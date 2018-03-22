Donald Trump Appears To Have Addressed The Cambridge Analytica Scandal In Typical Style

Donald Trump appears to have broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica (CA) scandal with a cryptic tweet some people have interpreted as an admission he “stole the US election”.

Remember when they were saying, during the campaign, that Donald Trump is giving great speeches and drawing big crowds, but he is spending much less money and not using social media as well as Crooked Hillary’s large and highly sophisticated staff. Well, not saying that anymore!

This week senior members of Cambridge Analytica (CA) were recorded by undercover journalists from Channel 4 News bragging about they had helped Trump win the 2016 US presidential election by using smear campaigns, untraceable social media posts and a secret self-destructing email system.

The footage released this week also revealed Mark Turnbull, the managing director Cambridge Analytica’s (CA) political division, taking credit for the “Defeat Crooked Hillary” brand of attack adverts.

The adverts, which were funded by the Make America Number 1 super-PAC, could be illegal under US election law as any coordination between official election campaigns and outside groups is forbidden.

Although the president did not mention CA specifically, in light of the recent revelations some commentators pointed out the connection.