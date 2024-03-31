Donald Trump 'Hasn't Got The Brains' To Rule As A Dictator, John Bolton Says

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former national security adviser John Bolton says that former President Donald Trump “hasn’t got the brains” to be a dictatorial leader akin to Julius Caesar.

“He’s a property developer, for God’s sake!” Bolton recently told France’s Le Figaro newspaper when asked about the comparison, according to a translation that appeared in The Telegraph on Friday.

Bolton’s remarks arrive months after Trump said that he’d act like a dictator only on “day one” if he returns to the Oval Office.

In response to President Joe Biden saying that Trump is now promising an “assault on democracy,” Bolton told Le Figaro that Biden is “making a mistake by threatening the country with an apocalypse if Trump comes back.”

“Donald Trump is not Julius Caesar!” he said, adding that the “American Constitution and its institutions are strong.”

“Trump attacked them by trying to call into question the result of the elections, and he failed,” said Bolton.

“If he wasn’t able to steal the [2020] election when he was in the Oval Office, it’s not going to happen in November,” he added.

Bolton recently took aim at the presumptive GOP presidential nominee for his past praise of Kim Jong Un.

On social media last week, Bolton shared a 2018 video clip of Trump saying that when the North Korean leader speaks, “his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

“Donald Trump wants Americans to treat him like North Koreans treat Kim [Jong Un],” Bolton wrote. “Get ready.”