Twitter Users Mock Don Jr's Attempt To Turn Titan Sub Crisis Into Conspiracy Theory

On Wednesday, the former US president’s son tweeted his suspicions about the sub, without providing much in the way of evidence or... anything else, really.
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr attempted to foment some kind of conspiracy theory about the OceanGate submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Sunday morning ― but Twitter users told him he was all wet.

On Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump’s eldest son did the absolute bare minimum to suggest there was something nefarious going on with the missing vessel. No evidence, no specific theories or accusations, just vibes:

As of Wednesday night, the sub remains unaccounted for. Eight search vessels are reportedly scouring an area of ocean twice the size of Connecticut.

Considering Jr’s tweet offered little beyond a vague gesture toward “other external factors,” it’s no surprise he was dunked on. A lot.

Reporter, HuffPost

