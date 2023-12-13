Donald Trump Says He's Selling Pieces Of His Mug Shot Suit To Raise Funds

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump may have found a “suitable” way to raise funds ― selling off pieces of the suit he wore in August when he had his mug shot taken at an Atlanta jail.

The former president announced Tuesday on his Truth Social website that he was releasing a third set of digital trading cards of himself, priced at $99 each. Anyone who buys 47 cards will also get a scrap of his suit and an invitation to a Mar-a-Lago dinner, he said.

It might be a smart decision for Trump, who managed to raise $7.1 million off mug shot merchandise in just a few days after his August 24 booking photo was released, according to Politico.

Although the cards exist only in the digital realm, as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), any person who purchases at least 47 cards will also get a physical trading card that the ad says will include a piece of the suit he wore to the Fulton County Jail after his arrest on charges alleging a widespread conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The ad copy at CollectTrumpCards.com claims the “Mugshot Edition” of the cards represents “a moment in history” since “it’s the first ever mugshot of a United States President.”

The ad copy also notes that “Trump has a furrowed brow with a determined gaze which says he’ll never surrender” and adds “his card is not just a keepsake; it’s a piece of history and a testament to resilience. It stands as a symbol of President Trump’s unwavering commitment and his enduring dedication to the American Dream.”

In a video posted with the Truth Social promo, Trump said, “It was a great suit, believe me! A really good suit! It’s all cut up, and you’re going to get a piece of it.”

The mug shot suit series isn’t the only way Trump is trying to milk his supporters for loot. He’s also selling mug shot wrapping paper and Christmas stockings.

Naturally, folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, had thoughts about Trump’s latest fundraising tool.

I’m holding out for a piece of his sentencing suit. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) December 12, 2023

Like religious relics. Total cult.



Trump sells off pieces of the suit he wore in his Georgia mugshot photo https://t.co/MYi5C51THf — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 12, 2023

If you’re donating your hard earned money to Trump, in the hopes of winning a piece of his suit, that he wore during his mugshot, then you’re 100% in a bonafide cult, and the rest of us thoroughly enjoy making fun of you. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) December 12, 2023

There’s something to be written about how this “mugshot suit as relic” sale is part of a broader trend of Trump using the prosecution in Fulton County (and elsewhere) to talk about himself as a Christ-like martyr caught up in the legal system for the benefit of his followers. https://t.co/uDM24Swtf8 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 12, 2023