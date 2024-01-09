Charge Your Phone As Soon As You Get Home? We've Got News For You

Penpak Ngamsathain via Getty Images

With flakes falling over parts of the UK this week and parts of the Scottish highlands seeing -8°C temps, you’ve likely noticed that your phone acts up a little more in the cold.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Angela Pawlowska from mobile repair company Free Fusion said that “Regardless of the brand, most phones slow down their normal functions when it’s icy cold outside ― we might notice that the camera doesn’t open as usual, and can get worried when the screen freezes or doesn’t respond to our touch.”

She also noted that the cold can affect your battery life (even though scientists don’t know why this happens).

But if you have noticed that battery-sapping effect of the cold snap on your phone, you might want to avoid charging it straight after getting home, Android Authority shared. That’s because “it will be impossible to recharge the device right after that quick drain,” they shared.



Why?

“The battery’s capability to recharge may be affected by extremely cold temperatures,” Android Authority shared. Your phone is essentially so confused by the change in heat that it doesn’t know how to charge again ― and you could even damage the battery by attempting to power a freezing phone up.

This extreme reaction from your phone is more likely if you leave your device somewhere truly chilly, like on your car’s dashboard, for hours.

Then, there’s the question of condensation. If you’ve dropped your phone in snow or otherwise exposed it to humidity, this will turn into water as it heats up.

“If you dropped the phone in the snow and picked it up later, your best bet is not to take any chances and let the cold phone dry before you turn it on,” the pros say.



So what should I do if my phone is really cold?

Simply allow it to warm up (without plugging it in) before charging, getting it to room temp before attempting to boost the battery.

Don’t expose it to extreme heat, like a radiator, while you’re doing this ― this could cause the screen to crack, among other risks.