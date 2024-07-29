Here's Why You Should Never Use Oil Alone When Frying Eggs

Aflo Images via Getty Images

If you’ve ever tried to fry an egg in a nonstick pan, you’ll know how tricky the supposedly easy protein can be to cook.

It’s not just ensuring the whites don’t rip off in a jagged, uneven strip, or preventing the yolk from splitting; there’s also the struggle of getting that lacy, crunchy base and runny yolk without keeping any slimy, uncooked whites.

Advertisement

There’s lots of advice for those looking. For instance, “hot pan, cold oil” has proven a consistent way for me to achieve unstuck eggs every time; I’ve found that using room-temperature eggs is also a helpful tidbit.

But there’s only one egg trick I use every time I fry one; you should be using water as well as oil in the process.

Why should I use water as well as oil when frying an egg?

Once you’ve got the bottom of your egg cooked, water is essential to steam its top. This keeps the egg runny and the whites firm.

As Food & Wine’s culinary director, Justin Chapple, explained, “You start by adding a small amount of oil to the skillet and cracking in the eggs, just like you normally would.”

Advertisement

“Then, about 30 seconds in, you add hot water to the pan, basting the eggs until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny. It creates tender, soft fried eggs with no overdone edges in sight.”

Not only does this prevent rubbery or runny eggs, but it also cooks them more evenly than just oil ― so you won’t have to flip them (just be careful to keep everything on a medium heat to prevent evaporation).

In case you thought we were alone, none other than Best Recipes Australia swears by the hack for “that perfect, gooey yolk” (I’m drooling).

Of course, basting the egg with hot oil can have a similar result ― but even when chefs like Gordon Ramsay use fats only, they ensure it’s not just oil.

Gordon revealed in a video on the topic that he only uses a “tiny drop” of oil followed by a heartier “knob” of butter, which has a lower smoke point and can be used to banish that “raw egg white” that “can be uncomfortable.”

Advertisement

Any other fried egg hacks?

If you’re really willing to go out of the box, food blogger and cookbook author Lisa Steelewrote for her account Fresh Eggs Daily that you can fry your eggs in cream.

When you think about it, it’s kind of the same philosophy as using butter (which none other than Gordon Ramsay swears by for the job).

She places a thin layer of heavy cream at the base of a cold pan, heats it on medium until it’s bubbling, then adds the eggs.

“The cream will continue to bubble and eventually begin to separate and then caramelize as the eggs cook,” the caption of her Instagram post reads.

Having seen the results in her video, I’m tempted to give it a go (for journalism, of course).