'Don't Sit On Buses Or The Tube': Bed Bugs Are Thriving After Heatwave

Roger Eritja via Getty Images Bedbugs – or Cimex lectularius – an haematophagous species in progression worldwide attacking people in their beds at night (file photo).

Britain faces a huge increase in the numbers of bedbug infestations as warm summer temperatures lead to an explosion in birth rates, pest experts have warned.

As thermometers soar, the reproduction rate of the bugs can halve to just nine days, the Observer reported on Sunday.

Pest controllers have said that stigma surrounding the bugs could be preventing some people from seeking help early, worsening the problem.

In ominous comments to the newspaper, David Cain, of Bed Bugs Limited, said people must be “permanently on guard”.

“This insect has developed to be the most efficient and adaptive hunter of human beings that we’ve probably ever had,” Cain said. “If people are fearful of sharks, the answer is to stay out of the water. When it comes to bedbugs, the answer is to be permanently on guard.”