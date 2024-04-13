The 1 Vegetable You Should NEVER Store Next To Potatoes

Nugroho Ridho via Getty Images

We’ve written before about how boiling your spuds in water might not be your most delicious option.



And now, it turns out some of us are making a common storage mistake ― you really shouldn’t store potatoes next to onions, it seems.



On Martha Stewart’s site, vice president of culinary recipe box company Blue Apron says that onions should be kept far away from potatoes (and apples).



“Storing onions and potatoes together will hasten the ripening process on the potatoes, leading them to grow eyes and sometimes roots,“he revealed in an article about the topic.



Why shouldn’t you store onions next to potatoes?

Advertisement



Where should I store them, then?