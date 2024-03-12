The Trick To Getting Food Stains Out Of Plastic Tubs Is Actually Free

elenaleonova via Getty Images

So. I know it’s not a big deal but the red stains on plastic takeaway containers really give me the ick. They’re not harmful, they’re not really a problem, they just look... bad.

Like a lot of people, I am Trying My Best when it comes to the environment and that means not only do I keep these tubs until I’m physically incapable of using them anymore but I also keep every single one that comes into my home because throwing out plastic is a no-go for me.

However, I’m not convinced that keeping them in a cupboard without using them because they are giving me the ‘ick’ is really that ideal, either. I’ve tried so much. I’ve scrubbed them, I’ve followed the tips from Insta-famous cleaners and even tried soaking them overnight to no avail.

Apparently though, the one solution I haven’t tried is actually free and takes minimal effort.

The simple solution to getting stains out of plastic takeaway containers

So, while there are solutions that have worked for others such as white vinegar, bicarbonate of soda and even liquid bleach, I’ve tried these and there is still a vague red tinge to my tubs.

According to Allrecipes, the one thing I haven’t tried is actually... the sun. Yes, really. The big ball of fire in the sky.

Apparently, all I need to do is place the containers in the sun for a few hours and let them ‘sunbathe’. I wish that’s all I had to do for my own imperfections.

Allrecipes say: “The sun can naturally remove some of the colour and eliminate any lingering scents as well. Just note that this approach won’t work in the winter or in mild climates, you really need intense, direct sun.”

So, my super-cool, super-sexy summer plans are: gardening and putting my plastic tubs out to sunbathe.